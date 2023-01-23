Analyzing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) & ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Bio and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -621.80% -30.28% -17.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ONE Bio and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 6 5 2 0 1.69

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $5.28, indicating a potential upside of 102.36%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than ONE Bio.

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Bio and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 3.11 -$241.08 million ($5.83) -0.45

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Risk & Volatility

ONE Bio has a beta of -5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats ONE Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

One Bio Corp. engages in the utilization of green processes to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

