Analyzing Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Dogness (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 3.50 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.63 Dogness (International) $27.09 million 1.10 $3.24 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Additive Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.57%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

