Analyzing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Expion360 and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 3 2 0 2.40

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $7.18, suggesting a potential upside of 210.76%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Expion360.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 2.90 -$4.72 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($1.68) -1.37

This table compares Expion360 and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expion360 has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% ESS Tech N/A -51.45% -43.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Expion360 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.