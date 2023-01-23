Analyzing Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Comstock $860,000.00 56.29 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.83

Risk & Volatility

Gores Holdings VIII has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock.

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% -1.04% Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24%

Summary

Gores Holdings VIII beats Comstock on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII

(Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.