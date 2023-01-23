Analyzing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lordstown Motors and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 3 0 0 0 1.00 Lion Electric 1 4 7 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 82.69%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 185.00%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($1.29) -1.01 Lion Electric $57.71 million 8.43 -$43.33 million $0.25 10.00

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -55.11% -43.72% Lion Electric 43.68% -10.19% -6.71%

Summary

Lion Electric beats Lordstown Motors on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

