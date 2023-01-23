Analyzing TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) & Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TDH alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Very Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Very Good Food -313.52% -135.83% -55.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TDH and Very Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

TDH has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Very Good Food has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDH and Very Good Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $1.09 million 10.43 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million ($0.21) -0.25

TDH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Very Good Food.

Summary

TDH beats Very Good Food on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

(Get Rating)

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Very Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.