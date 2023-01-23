Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,107,000 after buying an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after buying an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

