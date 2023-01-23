Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $74,000 Stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

