Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 904.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 275,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after purchasing an additional 229,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

UPS stock opened at $178.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.