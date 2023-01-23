Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $267.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

