Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 350.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 492,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

