Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,272 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TT opened at $169.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $183.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

