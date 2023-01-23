Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 387,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,754.05.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAUKF opened at $44.10 on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $55.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

