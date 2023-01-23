Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $325.40 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average of $290.25.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

