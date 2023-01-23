Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.58. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Insider Transactions

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $3,684,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,402,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,388,763.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $3,684,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,402,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,388,763.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 627,731 shares of company stock valued at $23,493,685 and have sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Appian by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

