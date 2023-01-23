Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 955,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.55 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

