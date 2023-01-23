Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 955,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.55 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
