Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

About Aptorum Group

Shares of APM opened at $0.56 on Monday. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

