ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

ARIAKE JAPAN stock opened at 35.75 on Monday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 34.97 and a fifty-two week high of 37.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 35.73.

Get ARIAKE JAPAN alerts:

About ARIAKE JAPAN

(Get Rating)

Read More

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products from chicken, pork, and beef. The company also engages in the production, processing, export/import, and sale of agricultural and livestock products, marine products, quasi-drugs, and non-pharmaceutical products, as well as the management of restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.