Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $189.96 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
