Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 842,024 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,024 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $59,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

