Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $128,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $345.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

