Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $101,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $593.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.