Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $84 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $83,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $274.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average is $268.82. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

