Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

