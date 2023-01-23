Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 88,594 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,594 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,548,000 after buying an additional 373,560 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,423,000 after buying an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

