AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.90 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

