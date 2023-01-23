Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Cut by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $205.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $252.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.05.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

