Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 142,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

