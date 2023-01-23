AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 518,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AZZ by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading

