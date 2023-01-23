B. Riley Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

ICHR opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $920.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

