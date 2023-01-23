Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

