Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BZUN. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baozun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Baozun Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

