Barclays Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Equal Weight

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

