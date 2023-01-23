Barclays Increases Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 765

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 725 ($8.85) to GBX 765 ($9.33) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 750 ($9.15) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Thursday. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 750 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 712.86 ($8.70).

Informa Stock Performance

LON:INF opened at GBX 664.80 ($8.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,432.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.25. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 488 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 682.20 ($8.32).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

