Barclays Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Underweight

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.