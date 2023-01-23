Barclays Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Underweight

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $260.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.76.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $413.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.87. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $428.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.