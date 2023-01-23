Barclays Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Underweight

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $260.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.76.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $413.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.87. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $428.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.