Barclays Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $100.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.

SLAB stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

