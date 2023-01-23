Barclays Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,987,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

