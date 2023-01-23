Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:BZH opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 40.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 97,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

