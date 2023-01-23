Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $101,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $253.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.74 and its 200 day moving average is $243.86.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

