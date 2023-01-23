Benchmark Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.00.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

