Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($75.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €49.00 and its 200 day moving average is €45.18.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.