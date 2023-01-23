Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 122,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

BTTX stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

