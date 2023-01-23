Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

