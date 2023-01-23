Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $659.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $662.00 to $659.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $570.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

