Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price at $124.75

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

