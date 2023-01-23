Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price at $40.00

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,630,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.