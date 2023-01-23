Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 519

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.33).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.59) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.92) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.88) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 535 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,690.37).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 446.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.15.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

