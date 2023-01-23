Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $13.14

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after acquiring an additional 667,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 451,051 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $3,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $4,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Up 1.9 %

CLS stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

