Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $421.08

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock worth $4,515,149. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,507,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock opened at $418.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $427.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

